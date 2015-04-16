Residents near Tchoutacabouffa River deal with flooding

Water levels have dropped, but some areas are still dealing with the result of this week's heavy downpours. Unfortunately, we'll be dealing with them for a few more days.Not only have roads seen rising water levels, but rivers have too."I'm going to tell you. It's like, you just have to be the person that this kind of stuff doesn't bother. I mean really," D'Iberville resident Hardy Jones said with a laugh.After several days of heavy rain, Jones is one of the few residents who live near the Tchoutacabouffa River who have experienced significant flooding. Jones says after living in the area for so long, it's just something that he and his neighbors have gotten used to."You learn," he said. "When you're here, you just know the river, so we start preparing. First of all, if we know if it's going to flood or get on our foundation in any way, we start picking everything up."Jones says the most important thing to do is watch the flood levels of the river. He says once it reaches about 10 feet, it's time to start moving yourself and your property to higher ground."You got to get your car out, because there's a point in time where the road covers and you can't get your car out, so you're committed. If the river comes up too high and your car is on your slab, you'll lose it," Jones said.Jones says even though they don't have to deal with the flooding too often, they're ready when they have to be. He says even though the water woes come with a price, he and his neighbors are willing to pay that price to enjoy their peaceful river."It's a little bit of a headache, but the value of living on the river well outweighs the maybe three times a year, mostly two times a year, we're inconvenienced for one to three days," Jones said with a smile.