Spike strips bring two-state chase to an end in George Co.

A police chase that started in Alabama ended with two arrests in George County on Wednesday afternoon. George County Sheriff Dean Howell said the chase involved two suspects who were driving a BMW that was reported stolen out of Kentucky.

Howell said the chase started when Mobile County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop the suspects before crossing over into Mississippi around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say Troy Ray Taylor, 29, and Sabrina Kay Mahan, 27, stole the car sometime last week in Kentucky, and they were making their way south to the Florida Keys.

George County deputies were waiting with spike strips when the alleged car thieves crossed the state line. The chase ended when the car hit a tree in a residential yard after being disabled by the spike strips.

Howell said Taylor and Mahan attempted to make a run for it on foot, but they were soon captured by Jackson County Sheriff's deputies on New Hope Church Road.

Taylor and Mahan are charged with felony fleeing and failure to stop for blue lights. They are both being held at the George County Jail awaiting their initial court appearances. Howell said the pair will also face charges for the vehicle theft when they return to Kentucky.

