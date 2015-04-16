MTV Movie Awards swag bags full of South MS goodies

Hollywood celebrities were given several locally made products in their swag bags for this year's MTV Movie Awards. Those products came from Marina Cottage Soap Co. and ZuLolly Gifts.

The swag bag samples contained goat's milk lotion and 3 bird-shaped goat's milk soaps known as Birds of Hope. The boxes were topped with crocheted flowers, handmade by ZuLolly Gifts owner Kim Gaughf.

This is the third national awards show Vanessa Mueller, owner of Marina Cottage Soap Co., has provided gifts for. Last year, it was the Academy Awards. She also made products for this year's Golden Globes and she's already been invited to make goodies for the 2016 Golden Globes.

To purchase your own MTV Movie swag bag sample, click here.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.