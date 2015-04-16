Rehabilitated sea turtles released into the Mississippi Sound - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rehabilitated sea turtles released into the Mississippi Sound

Kemp's ridley sea turtle returns to the Mississippi Sound. (Photo Source: WLOX) Kemp's ridley sea turtle returns to the Mississippi Sound. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Ten Kemp's ridley sea turtles returned to the Mississippi Sound Thursday morning. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies rehabilitated the injured turtles.  IMMS says all had been hooked off piers by fishermen. Thursday IMMS workers sent the turtles on their way, placing them in the water just off the beach in Gulfport. 

The Kemp's ridley are the most endangered sea turtle species in the world. This kind of turtle is born in Mexico and migrates to the United States. A hatchling has a one in 10,000 chance of becoming an adult. They can live up to 80 years. That's why IMMS researchers said it is important to to save these juvenile turtles to ensure their restoration.

WLOX News was at the release and will show you the turtles swim to freedom later today on WLOX ABC and wlox.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights Reserved.



