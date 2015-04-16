Rehabilitated sea turtles released into the Mississippi Sound

Ten Kemp's ridley sea turtles returned to the Mississippi Sound Thursday morning. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies rehabilitated the injured turtles. IMMS says all had been hooked off piers by fishermen. Thursday IMMS workers sent the turtles on their way, placing them in the water just off the beach in Gulfport.

The Kemp's ridley are the most endangered sea turtle species in the world. This kind of turtle is born in Mexico and migrates to the United States. A hatchling has a one in 10,000 chance of becoming an adult. They can live up to 80 years. That's why IMMS researchers said it is important to to save these juvenile turtles to ensure their restoration.

WLOX News was at the release

