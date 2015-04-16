March of Dimes: healthy babies are worth the wait

Making sure your children grow up happy, healthy, and ready to learn starts at birth. Every mom wants a healthy baby. That's also the mission of the March of Dimes.
According to the March of Dimes, women need to be pregnant at least 39 weeks before giving birth. That's because babies are still developing up until that point. The brain, liver and lungs are all still growing.
So March of Dimes wants moms-to-be to know "Healthy Babies are Worth the Wait
." In the past 2 decades, the United States has seen a 30 percent increase in pre-term births (before 37 weeks). Some of course were caused by medical conditions, but the March of Dimes is on a mission to help eliminate all preventable
pre-term births.
March of Dimes wants to improve that statistic. It wants to help moms have full-term births so their babies can have the healthiest start possible. The best way to do that, is to continue its research on what causes pre-term births
.
March of Dimes is already known for its extensive research and programs that have already helped so many premature babies. You can help babies in south Mississippi have a healthy start, by participating in the upcoming March for Babies
. That's coming up Saturday, April 25th at Jones Park in Gulfport. Just call (228) 896-0886 for more information.
