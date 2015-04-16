Crawfish Music Festival kicks off today - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crawfish Music Festival kicks off today

Photo Source: WLOX News Photo Source: WLOX News
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Good food and good music. Throw in some amusement rides, and it's the perfect combo for a weekend of fun. The Crawfish Music Festival begins today.

Thousands of people will pack the coliseum grounds to see national headlining musical artists and regional bands, as well as rides and delicious food choices.

The festival is a two-weekend event, with the second weekend highlighted by a Coast Crawfish Cook-off where teams compete for trophies and cash.

On Thursday, April 16, admission is free. The festival will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturdays, the festival will be open from noon to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

There are many options for tickets and prices vary. You can go to mscoastcoliseum.com/crawfish for more information.

