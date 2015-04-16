South Mississippi synagogue to host Holocaust remembrance program

Community members in South Mississippi will gather Thursday night to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. (Photo source: Facebook/Congregation Beth Israel)

Community members in South Mississippi will gather Thursday night to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps by the Allies.

A remembrance program will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Israel on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport. Guests will get the opportunity to participate in a candle-lighting and name-reading program. There will also be a guest speaker who's grandfather was a holocaust survivor.

The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.