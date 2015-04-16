Repair work to begin on Pass Rd./Popp's Ferry traffic lights - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Repair work to begin on Pass Rd./Popp's Ferry traffic lights

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
Repair work is set to begin this morning on Pass Road traffic lights following an accident. (Photo Source: WLOX) Repair work is set to begin this morning on Pass Road traffic lights following an accident. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Work is expected to last until at least 11 a.m. (Photo Source: WLOX) Work is expected to last until at least 11 a.m. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

This morning crews will begin installing a new traffic light at the intersection of Popp's Ferry and Pass Roads. That work will cause some delays for drivers in that area. 

Biloxi police officers at the scene told WLOX News work is expected to begin sometime this morning.

Wednesday afternoon, a two-car accident at that intersection brought down the traffic lights. Police tell us one person was hurt in the accident and injuries are non-life threatening.

Until the repair work is completed, there are a few detours drivers need to take note of. If you're coming from Popp's Ferry Road, you cannot turn left onto Pass Road. You'll have to turn right onto Pass then turn around. If you're driving east on Pass Road, you cannot turn left or right onto Popp's Ferry Road. You'll need to detour through the Winn Dixie or Office Depot parking lots.

Police report crews hope to be done with installing the new light pole by 11 a.m.

We'll keep you updated on this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly