Repair work to begin on Pass Rd./Popp's Ferry traffic lights

Work is expected to last until at least 11 a.m. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Repair work is set to begin this morning on Pass Road traffic lights following an accident. (Photo Source: WLOX)

This morning crews will begin installing a new traffic light at the intersection of Popp's Ferry and Pass Roads. That work will cause some delays for drivers in that area.

Biloxi police officers at the scene told WLOX News work is expected to begin sometime this morning.

Wednesday afternoon, a two-car accident at that intersection brought down the traffic lights. Police tell us one person was hurt in the accident and injuries are non-life threatening.

Until the repair work is completed, there are a few detours drivers need to take note of. If you're coming from Popp's Ferry Road, you cannot turn left onto Pass Road. You'll have to turn right onto Pass then turn around. If you're driving east on Pass Road, you cannot turn left or right onto Popp's Ferry Road. You'll need to detour through the Winn Dixie or Office Depot parking lots.

Police report crews hope to be done with installing the new light pole by 11 a.m.

We'll keep you updated on this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.