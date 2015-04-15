Business community reacts to Garden Park clinics closing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Business community reacts to Garden Park clinics closing

Garden Park Medical Center to close 8 of 10 clinics. (Photo source: WLOX) Garden Park Medical Center to close 8 of 10 clinics. (Photo source: WLOX)
The downtown Gulfport clinic could be one to close. (Photo source: WLOX) The downtown Gulfport clinic could be one to close. (Photo source: WLOX)

Many Garden Park patients could soon be without a medical clinic. According to a statement released by the health system Wednesday, they will soon be closing the majority of their Gulf Coast clinics.

From Diamondhead to Biloxi, 8 of 10 Garden Park Medical Center clinics will be no more by October of this year. One of those clinics could be in the heart of downtown Gulfport.

"We have so much traffic right across the street from appointments coming in and out, doctors coming to see us," said Brittany Carroll, who works at Pj's coffeehouse.

She said she enjoys seeing the patients who patronize the coffee shop, and would hate to lose them.

"They'll sit here and wait for their coffee or wait for their appointments because it's right across the street, easy access to the doctor's office. So they just walk right over. I think it would be upsetting," said Carroll.

Garden Park still hasn't released on statement on which clinics it will close, but the Gulfport Main Street director is hoping the clinic located at Hwy 49 and 14th Street isn't one of them.

"Garden Park, located on that corner strategically not too long ago. And from a Main Street prospective, we definitely wouldn't want to see them go," said Johnny Olsen. President of the Gulfport Main Street Association.

According to a Garden Park spokesperson, physicians have already been notified of the closures. The patients who will be affected will be notified this month.

According to the press release, the decision was made to close several clinics so they could invest in other growing areas like the ER. They also noted, some employees will be offered other jobs in the healthcare system.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly