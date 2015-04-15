Business community reacts to Garden Park clinics closing

Many Garden Park patients could soon be without a medical clinic. According to a statement released by the health system Wednesday, they will soon be closing the majority of their Gulf Coast clinics.

From Diamondhead to Biloxi, 8 of 10 Garden Park Medical Center clinics will be no more by October of this year. One of those clinics could be in the heart of downtown Gulfport.

"We have so much traffic right across the street from appointments coming in and out, doctors coming to see us," said Brittany Carroll, who works at Pj's coffeehouse.

She said she enjoys seeing the patients who patronize the coffee shop, and would hate to lose them.

"They'll sit here and wait for their coffee or wait for their appointments because it's right across the street, easy access to the doctor's office. So they just walk right over. I think it would be upsetting," said Carroll.

Garden Park still hasn't released on statement on which clinics it will close, but the Gulfport Main Street director is hoping the clinic located at Hwy 49 and 14th Street isn't one of them.

"Garden Park, located on that corner strategically not too long ago. And from a Main Street prospective, we definitely wouldn't want to see them go," said Johnny Olsen. President of the Gulfport Main Street Association.

According to a Garden Park spokesperson, physicians have already been notified of the closures. The patients who will be affected will be notified this month.

According to the press release, the decision was made to close several clinics so they could invest in other growing areas like the ER. They also noted, some employees will be offered other jobs in the healthcare system.

