Jackson County drug bust nets crack, weed, spice, prescription p - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County drug bust nets crack, weed, spice, prescription pills

Police said they seized weapons, drugs, and money. (Photo source: South MS Metro Enforcement Team) Police said they seized weapons, drugs, and money. (Photo source: South MS Metro Enforcement Team)

More than a dozen suspected drug dealers from across Jackson County were arrested Wednesday in an early morning bust dubbed Operation Crackdown. South Mississippi's Metro Enforcement Team joined forces with several federal and state agencies to make it happen.

Hiding his face from our camera was one of several people who ended up in handcuffs Wednesday morning. Local, federal and state agencies teamed up and swept through homes in Gautier, Pascagoula, Moss Point, and Ocean Springs at the crack of dawn looking for 18 men and women who they say sold illegal drugs on the streets.

"Some of them are gang members, some are dangerous people. We get calls of trafficking in and out of these residents on these streets, so we do what can we can to bring these guys to justice and get them behind bars," MET Commander Keith Havard said.

Officials said during the raids they seized crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, spice, cash, and an illegal firearm.

"Drugs are normally the reason we have so many robberies. It just spins off. You can connect most of all crimes to the narcotic trade," Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Operation Crackdown is a continuation from the countywide drug bust back in August that netted 22 arrests. The local Metro Enforcement Team commander said two people were also taken into custody last month.

"This has been an effort when we all come together as one taskforce. We get tips in all the time throughout the county and we try to react to those tips. Our team is small, but we work very hard."

Law enforcers said let this roundup be a warning that illegal drug selling and using will not be tolerated.

Commander Havard said the suspects are being charged with selling a controlled substance and one will have an additional charge of possession of a firearm. Most of the suspects will have their initial appearances Thursday morning at 10 in Jackson County.

Suspects arrested include:

  • Nicholas Winston, 21
  • David Earl Woods, 48
  • Daisy Yvonne Casher, 53
  • Donald Scott Nettles, 60
  • Jesse Wayne Quinn, 63
  • William Anderson Jackson, 27
  • Richard Terrell Magee, 30
  • Keithon Deshane Johnson, 35
  • Carnel Lamar Ash, 28
  • Neco Holloway, 42
  • Tristan Oneal Anderson, 30
  • Javone Leeann Erwin, 32

Also arrested prior to Wednesday:

  • Jenny Brown, 44
  • Shandi Creel, 35

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly