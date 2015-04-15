Jackson County drug bust nets crack, weed, spice, prescription pills

More than a dozen suspected drug dealers from across Jackson County were arrested Wednesday in an early morning bust dubbed Operation Crackdown. South Mississippi's Metro Enforcement Team joined forces with several federal and state agencies to make it happen.

Hiding his face from our camera was one of several people who ended up in handcuffs Wednesday morning. Local, federal and state agencies teamed up and swept through homes in Gautier, Pascagoula, Moss Point, and Ocean Springs at the crack of dawn looking for 18 men and women who they say sold illegal drugs on the streets.

"Some of them are gang members, some are dangerous people. We get calls of trafficking in and out of these residents on these streets, so we do what can we can to bring these guys to justice and get them behind bars," MET Commander Keith Havard said.

Officials said during the raids they seized crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, spice, cash, and an illegal firearm.

"Drugs are normally the reason we have so many robberies. It just spins off. You can connect most of all crimes to the narcotic trade," Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Operation Crackdown is a continuation from the countywide drug bust back in August that netted 22 arrests. The local Metro Enforcement Team commander said two people were also taken into custody last month.

"This has been an effort when we all come together as one taskforce. We get tips in all the time throughout the county and we try to react to those tips. Our team is small, but we work very hard."

Law enforcers said let this roundup be a warning that illegal drug selling and using will not be tolerated.

Commander Havard said the suspects are being charged with selling a controlled substance and one will have an additional charge of possession of a firearm. Most of the suspects will have their initial appearances Thursday morning at 10 in Jackson County.

Suspects arrested include:

Nicholas Winston, 21

David Earl Woods, 48

Daisy Yvonne Casher, 53

Donald Scott Nettles, 60

Jesse Wayne Quinn, 63

William Anderson Jackson, 27

Richard Terrell Magee, 30

Keithon Deshane Johnson, 35

Carnel Lamar Ash, 28

Neco Holloway, 42

Tristan Oneal Anderson, 30

Javone Leeann Erwin, 32

Also arrested prior to Wednesday:

Jenny Brown, 44

Shandi Creel, 35

