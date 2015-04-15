WLOX Editorial: Biloxi Mayoral race impacts more than just Biloxi

The leaders in Biloxi can have a large impact on the economic future of the coastal cities and counties. We are happy to see so many want this leadership job.
Ten candidates have qualified for the April 28th election. We encourage the voters of Biloxi to learn as much as you can about the candidates, go to the polls and vote your convictions.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com,
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
