WLOX Editorial: Biloxi Mayoral race impacts more than just Biloxi

A new person will soon occupy one of the key leadership positions in South Mississippi as the people of Biloxi elect a new mayor for the first time in more than two decades. The people's choice for this position is important, not only to the people of city of Biloxi, but also the Mississippi coast region.

The leaders in Biloxi can have a large impact on the economic future of the coastal cities and counties. We are happy to see so many want this leadership job.

Ten candidates have qualified for the April 28th election. We encourage the voters of Biloxi to learn as much as you can about the candidates, go to the polls and vote your convictions.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

