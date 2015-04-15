WLOX Editorial: Victory for Keesler and all who lobbied to save the Flying Jennies

At last, good news out of Washington. They decided not to do something that was a bad idea in the first place. The bad idea was to deactivate the 815th Tactical Airlift Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base and relocate the 10 C-130J aircraft to another state.

Ostensibly, the transfer was to somehow save money. But the Mississippi delegation argued the suggested savings did not exist. So the C-130 "Flying Jennies" will remain at Keesler, assuming the new plan gets final approval.

This move will help maintain our nation's defense and support the economy of South Mississippi. Keesler has an annual economic impact of one billion dollars. This announcement deserves celebration; celebration because we got Washington not to do something.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

