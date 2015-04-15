WLOX Editorial: Victory for Keesler and all who lobbied to save the Flying Jennies

Ostensibly, the transfer was to somehow save money. But the Mississippi delegation argued the suggested savings did not exist. So the C-130 "Flying Jennies" will remain at Keesler, assuming the new plan gets final approval.
This move will help maintain our nation's defense and support the economy of South Mississippi. Keesler has an annual economic impact of one billion dollars. This announcement deserves celebration; celebration because we got Washington not to do something.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com,
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
