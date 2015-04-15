Gulfport woman charged with aggravated assault - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport woman charged with aggravated assault

Erica L. Hayes (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department) Erica L. Hayes (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport woman is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting Wednesday morning at Emerald Pines Apartments. Police say Erica Lee Hayes was involved in a fight with another female inside an apartment. 

We are told Hayes waved a firearm and pointed it at the other person. Officers say the two struggled over the handgun, and Hayes fired the gun. The bullet struck an interior wall of the apartment. That is when police tell us Hayes ran from the scene.

No one was injured. Hayes is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Emerald Pines Apartments is the same complex where a fatal shooting happened in January.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

