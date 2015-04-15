More rain means more flood problems for South MS

Leaders have gone one step further to keep those living or traveling in low lying areas safe from flooding. (Photo source: WLOX)

Standing water and flooding rivers can still be seen in areas across the Gulf Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

South Mississippi got a taste of some sun early Wednesday, but it didn't last very long. By the afternoon, all coastal counties got hit with more unwanted rain.

Standing water and flooding rivers can still be seen in areas across the Gulf Coast. According to Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy, it's because of the amount of heavy rain the Coast has seen since Sunday evening.

"All three of our rivers, the forecast crest has gone up either yesterday, last night or this morning, so there is more water coming down the rivers than some of the early forecasts," Lacy said.

Lacy says weather and city officials have been keeping a close eye on what's to come, because more rain is expected in the forecast.

Leaders have gone one step further to keep those living or traveling in low lying areas safe from flooding.

"Around these rivers that are closed off, public works, county road departments, police have put out barricades, so we need people to stay out of those flooded areas until the rivers go back down, and we would like to get into a dry pattern," Lacy said.

Lacy says proper preplanning is what it takes to keep people and their property safe when heavy storms hit.

"Part of our responsibility is to try to get that word out and let people know as quickly as possible," he said.

With intense monitoring, Lacy says people will know what to expect so they can be prepared.

"You always need to prepare and pay attention a couple of days out, take the necessary precautions, don't drive in flooded areas. Turn around, and don't drown. If the roads are barricaded off, they're there for your safety," Lacy said.

Lacy stressed that those who live in low lying areas or an area that's susceptible to heavy rains, should take their belongings to higher ground. He also says with all of the water left behind from the heavy rainfall, pay close attention to insects and wild life.

