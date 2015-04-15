2 car wreck brings down traffic lights on Pass Road

It could be slow going for motorists on Pass Road near Popps Ferry Road for a while. A two car accident brought down traffic lights at that intersection.

Biloxi police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes tells us only one person was hurt, and those injuries are non-life threatening.

He said power and utility crews are on the way to make repairs to the light poles. Biloxi police are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible.

