Coroner identifies woman killed in Hwy. 53 wreck

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the woman who was killed in a wreck on Highway 53 Wednesday as 72-year-old Elizabeth McLemore, of Lizana.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Benjamin Seibert said the two car wreck happened near the intersection at Canal Road around 2:30 p.m.

Three other people were injured in the wreck. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.