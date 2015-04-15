Coroner: Missing LA man accidentally drowned in MS Sound - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coroner: Missing LA man accidentally drowned in MS Sound

Ronald Renard Whitaker (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department) Ronald Renard Whitaker (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove reports the autopsy of 26-year-old Ronald Renard Whitaker shows he accidentally drowned in the Mississippi Sound.

Hargrove says investigators are trying to retrace Whitaker's steps to see what happened prior to him going into the water, but that there were no signs of trauma.

Biloxi rescue teams pulled Whitaker's body from the Mississippi Sound behind the Hard Rock Casino's garage Tuesday afternoon.

Biloxi police had sent out a news release about Whitaker's disappearance on Monday. Family members said on Twitter he attended a concert in Biloxi Saturday night and hadn't been seen since.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

