Garden Park Medical Center set to close 8 clinics

WLOX News has confirmed Garden Park Medical Center will be closing 8 of its 10 clinics.

A hospital spokesperson said they will be releasing further information this afternoon as to which clinic locations will be closed.

We're told the closing dates are staggered with some closing as early at May 15. The spokesperson said some could be open as late as October.

Garden Park Medical Center has clinics in Diamondhead, Long Beach, Gulfport, and Biloxi.

Garden Park released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

Garden Park Medical Center is proud to be a part of this community for more than 40 years and provide exceptional care to our patients. Not unlike many healthcare organizations, however, we must make decisions and adjustments to the services we provide to meet community demand while also managing expenses. This allows us to invest in the areas we are growing, such as our Emergency Department.

As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close eight Garden Park Physician Group practices primarily located in Biloxi, Diamondhead, Gulfport and Long Beach. The closures will take place May 15 – October 2015. Patients of the affected practices will be notified this month. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and while some of these physicians may continue as independent practices, we will be providing physician referrals and medical record transfers to help patients quickly establish a relationship with new practices if necessary.

We value the contributions of every employee and regret that any one of them is being affected. Some of these employees will be offered other opportunities in the health system. These decisions are always difficult, but are necessary to ensure that we are operating as efficiently as possible so that resources are available to continue to provide the highest quality patient care.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.