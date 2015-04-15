Salvation Army opening shelters for rainy weather - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Salvation Army opening shelters for rainy weather

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Salvation Army is opening its cold weather shelters this week despite it not being cold on the coast. 

Salvation Army leaders will open the shelters because of the heavy rain South Mississippi is experiencing this week.

"Campsites are flooded and many homeless have no where to go," said Laura Bianco, Salvation Army Director of Public Relations. "We are currently registering volunteers to help us with the Rain Weather Shelter in Gulfport."

The Gulfport and Pascagoula shelters will be open the nights of Thursday through Sunday. 

The Gulfport shelter is located at 2019 22nd Street and will open at 4 p.m. daily. Dinner and breakfast will be served for shelter residents only.

The Pascagoula shelter is located at 3217 Nathan Hale Avenue and will open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Click here to register as a volunteer at the Gulfport shelter location.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.


