Where to get your Tax Day freebies

Where to get your Tax Day freebies

Sonic is also offering half-price cheeseburgers all day, April 15th. But if burgers aren't for you, a number of other restaurants are also getting in on the Tax Day freebies.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It's tax day and that means a number of companies nationwide are offering up freebies and discounts to relieved taxpayers. According to the website taxdayfreebies.com:

  • If you book a cruise with Royal Caribbean by April 15, the cruise line will pay cruise taxes, port charges, and fees. This is for vacationers who reserve cruises of six nights or longer to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, or round-trip to Europe.
  • If you need to shred some paperwork, Office Depot will allow you to bring in up to two pounds of papers to shred for free. You will need to print the coupon from the company's web site or show it on your smartphone.
  • Great American Cookie is offering a free sugar cookie to every customer in their stores on April 15, no purchase necessary.
  • Burger King Whoppers are buy one get one free.
  • Sonic is also offering half-price cheeseburgers all day.
  • Arby's is planning to offer a free Snack-Sized Curly Fry at all Arby's locations nationwide. Guests will need to print a coupon.
  • At KFC you can get a free red velvet cake with the purchase of a 10-piece family meal.
  • Hardee's is giving guest a $1 discount on any size Thickburger El Diablo Combo.

