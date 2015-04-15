Suspected drug dealers, others get rude awakening in Jackson Cou - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Suspected drug dealers, others get rude awakening in Jackson County

Thirteen people are facing drug charges after an early morning sweep across Jackson County Wednesday involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies. (Photo source: WLOX) Thirteen people are facing drug charges after an early morning sweep across Jackson County Wednesday involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies. (Photo source: WLOX)
Police said they seized weapons, drugs, and money. (Photo source: South MS Metro Enforcement Team) Police said they seized weapons, drugs, and money. (Photo source: South MS Metro Enforcement Team)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Thirteen people are facing drug charges after an early morning sweep across Jackson County Wednesday involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshalls and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force made several arrests in the cities of Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula. Also assisting were Homeland Security and the George County Sheriff's Department.

Police said they seized weapons, drugs, and money. Agents made 11 arrests and other arrests are pending.

Suspects arrested include:

  • Nicholas Winston, 21
  • David Earl Woods, 48
  • Daisy Yvonne Casher, 53
  • Donald Scott Nettles, 60
  • Jesse Wayne Quinn, 63
  • William Anderson Jackson, 27
  • Richard Terrell Magee, 30
  • Keithon Deshane Johnson, 35
  • Carnel Lamar Ash, 28
  • Neco Holloway, 42
  • Tristan Oneal Anderson, 30
  • Javone Leeann Erwin, 32

Also arrested prior to this operation:

  • Jenny Brown, 44
  • Shandi Creel, 35

Wednesday's work is a continuation of the August drug bust in Jackson County dubbed Operation Crack Down, when 22 arrests were made. If you have any information on drug activity in Jackson County, please contact the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team at (228) 769-3302.

