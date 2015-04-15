MGCCC Bulldogs get sweep in baseball and the golf team places second

It's ain't over till it's over and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs team isn't ready to have their baseball season come to an end.



On Tuesday the Bulldogs swept East Central winning game one 7-4. Winston Wilson (3-3) gave up only four hits in six innings and got the win. Brian Lane hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to tie game at 2. Gulf Coast jumped out in front in the fifth when Slater McCarty raced home on a wild pitch and Justin Nussbaum belted an RBI single.



Destin Aime pitched a scoreless seventh and picked up his first save.



Land had a big day at the plate in game two, a 12-8 win by the Bulldogs. Land blasted a two-run homer in the third ,had an RBI single in the Bulldogs four-run explosion in the fifth, and smacked another RBI single in the sixth.



Ethan Necaise (5-0) gave up four runs on eight hits in seven innings and posted the win.



Gulf Coast is back in the division race improving to 10 and 10 in the MACJC. The Warriors fell to 18-8.



The Mississippi Gulf Coast golf team ended the regular season in second-place at Briarwood Country Club in Meridian and Bulldog golfer Grant Motter captured his third individual title. He fired a second round 68 to finish the tournament at 4-under 140. Meridian's Grant Renegar was second, one shot behind Motter.



Meridian won the tourney with a 581 total, six shots over the Bulldogs. Gulf Coast had five golfers in the top 11. Motter was first, George Kawell was tied for fourth place, conner Entriken tied for seventh, Danny De Los Santos and Phillip Hickam tied for ninth.



Gulf Coast placed first in three of five MACJC events this season and finished second twice.



The MACJC state championship is set for Saturday and Sunday at Lion Hills Country club in Columbus.



