Super Bulldog Weekend 2015 kicks off Friday with the latest technology

Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is looking forward to Saturday's "Maroon and White" spring football game set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.
It's going to be a Super Bulldog Weekend and beginning Friday through Sunday, Bulldog fans will receive an opportunity to enhance their game day experience for the entire family. How can they do that?
Mississippi State is asking fans to logon to www.hailstate.com/memories
on their iPhone or Android phone before each baseball, softball and football game. You will experience being a national anthem buddy or yelling 'play ball' by purchasing those packages online starting at just $5. Online auctions will be available on the service.
Through Maroon Memories fans can skip the crowd with an early entry to Davis Wade Stadium 15 minutes prior to the official gate opening at 9:15 a.m. to select the best seats for the Maroon and White Game.
Each fan and as many as three guests will be able to take the first photo with Bully XX, and new Bully XXI. A fan and up to three guests will be able to take a phone in Davis Wade Stadium on Scott Field prior to kickoff.
If you would like to take a tour of the stadium, fans can do so with pregame access up to 20 minutes before kickoff. Maroon Access allows you to enter the field through the team entrance and you can stand on the Bulldog sideline.
