Southern Miss preparing for annual Black and Gold Spring football game on Saturday

Coach Todd Monken ran his Golden Eagles in full pads for two and a half hours Tuesday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Monken believes practicing under wet conditions gives his players more to think about in holding on to the football. Monken stresses ball security.



"I thought the guys did a nice job with ball security today, "stated Monken. "Today was a big day in terms of foot work and in terms of how you protect the football. Defense has to understand about tackling because it is harder to get guys down and how to get the ball out. A lot of those things were good today.



Monken takes advantage of wet conditions.



"It was actually awesome that we could get out here in the rain, "said Monken. "We have been pretty lucky the last couple of years but before I got here you had the Louisiana Tech game and the Louisville game. You are going to play in rain so it is great for us to be able to get out and function in it."



Eagle Fest 2015 has a big day played on Saturday.



The Champions Brunch in the Giannini Touchdown Terrace will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The event is $20 per person and is open to Eagle Club members and football season ticket holders.



Football Fan Forum with Golden Eagle greats, Bobby Collins, Demar Dotson, Damien Fletcher, Sherrod Gideon and Lee Roberts will give fans an opportunity to watch the Spring Game from within the Giannini Touchdown Terrace.



Children ages 4-12 can attend the Future Golden Eagles Football Camp at The Rock beginning at 11:00 a.m. with registration set for 10:30. Southern Miss football coaches and players will provide the instruction.



The Black and Gold Spring Football Game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. at The Rock. Admission is free.



