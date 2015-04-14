Flood warning in effect for Biloxi River

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said there is a flood warning in effect for the Biloxi River. He said the river is currently at 13.5 feet. That's a foot and a half above its 12 foot flood stage.

Lacy says the river is expected to crest at 15 feet sometime Wednesday morning.

He said officials with the Gulfport and Biloxi Police Departments are monitoring road conditions surrounding the river and will deploy barricades if necessary.

