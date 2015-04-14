Waveland leaders rescind polygraph policy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Waveland leaders rescind polygraph policy

Mayor Mike Smith said city leaders reconsidered the policy, because they felt it would send the wrong message to Waveland's 70 employees. (Photo source: WLOX) Mayor Mike Smith said city leaders reconsidered the policy, because they felt it would send the wrong message to Waveland's 70 employees. (Photo source: WLOX)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - The City of Waveland has rescinded a new policy adopted just last month in the hopes of keeping employees honest. City officials approved a polygraph policy initiated by the Waveland Police Department. 

The policy said employees who refused to submit to the test faced possible termination.

Mayor Mike Smith said city leaders reconsidered the policy, because they felt it would send the wrong message to Waveland's 70 employees. He says no one took the test before the policy was changed.

The board of aldermen voted to rescind the policy last week.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Waveland leaders rescind polygraph policyMore>>

  • Waveland adopts polygraph policy for city employees

    Waveland adopts polygraph policy for city employees

    Thursday, March 19 2015 7:21 PM EDT2015-03-19 23:21:01 GMT
    Friday, March 20 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-03-20 10:54:07 GMT
    Cowand and others say if a lie detector is ever needed, the test will be conducted by an outside law enforcement agency. (Photo source: WLOX)Cowand and others say if a lie detector is ever needed, the test will be conducted by an outside law enforcement agency. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Waveland city workers can now be terminated if they refuse to submit to a requested polygraph test. That new policy was unanimously approved by city leaders. Those officials say the goal of the new policy is to prevent employee crime and keep workers honest.More >>
    Waveland city workers can now be terminated if they refuse to submit to a requested polygraph test. That new policy was unanimously approved by city leaders. Those officials say the goal of the new policy is to prevent employee crime and keep workers honest.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly