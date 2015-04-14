Waveland leaders rescind polygraph policy

Mayor Mike Smith said city leaders reconsidered the policy, because they felt it would send the wrong message to Waveland's 70 employees. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Waveland has rescinded a new policy adopted just last month in the hopes of keeping employees honest. City officials approved a polygraph policy initiated by the Waveland Police Department.

The policy said employees who refused to submit to the test faced possible termination.

Mayor Mike Smith said city leaders reconsidered the policy, because they felt it would send the wrong message to Waveland's 70 employees. He says no one took the test before the policy was changed.

The board of aldermen voted to rescind the policy last week.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.