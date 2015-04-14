Biloxi Shuckers are a big hit after touring MGM Park and meeting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers are a big hit after touring MGM Park and meeting the fans at the Beau

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers gathered at the Beau Rivage Coast Restaurant where the media was able to meet and greet the team.

After 4 games, Biloxi has rung-up 3 wins, excelling in all phases of the game.  Shuckers manager Carlos Subero is pleased.

"It's only four games, "stated Subero.  "We're off to a good start.  We do have good talent and hopefully we'll continue to play good baseball.  He added, "It's tough to keep a .300 batting average throughout the year and an ERA like we have below .200.  We do have the talent to perform on the field and compete every night."

Shuckers general manager Buck Rogers knows it's going to be a long season....especially with the team having to play a long string of road games while MGM Park remains under construction. Despite that, Rogers is expecting a lot of success.

"It's hard to pinpoint who the studs are, "said Rogers.  "We've got a pitching staff that is a bunch of horses.  Our fielding is unbelievable.  If we score a few runs every game, it's going to be a team to be reckoned with.  It's a very solid team."

He added, "We came out of the shoots last year and we had the number two team in Minor League Baseball and actually clinched a playoff berth by the first of June.  I see this team being better than last year's team."

Biloxi right handed pitcher Brooks Hall... who picked up the first-ever win in Shuckers history...is aiming high...becoming a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hall said, 'I honestly would like to get there this year, maybe in September.  Just stay healthy and keep doing what I can do and just show them that I can pitch up there.  See what happens."

Following a lunch...the Shuckers along with the media received a tour of MGM Park and it's going to be an impressive baseball stadium once it's completed.

The players can't wait to call this home...but in the meantime...they are ready to meet the challenge of becoming Road Warriors.

Weather permitting the Shuckers are scheduled to play the BayBears in Mobile 6:35 Wednesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

