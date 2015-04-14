2 Coast golf courses make list of places to play in 2015

South Mississippi is known as one of the top golf destinations in the country, and Dick's Sporting Goods added to that distinction by placing two Coast courses on its list of places to play in 2015.

Topping the list is the course that is exclusive to members and guests of the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, Fallen Oak.

Dick's says the reason this course keeps golfers coming back for more is “because you'll experience all the perks of being a member just for a day.”

Fallen Oak plays host to the PGA Champion's Tour Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Coming in at number 11 on the list is The Preserve Golf Club in Vancleave. Dick's describes The Preserve as “pure golf at its best.”

One thing that sets this course apart is its pristine placement among 1,800 acres of dedicated nature preserve. Dick's says the course's five tee placements will challenge golfers of all skill levels.

You can find the full Dick's Sporting Goods list here: http://blog.dickssportinggoods.com/2015/04/15-u-s-golf-courses-to-play-in-2015/.

