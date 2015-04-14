Perkinston man arrested on felony grand larceny charges

On Tuesday, Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara released a statement saying 25-year-old, Russell H. Jennings, of Perkinston, was arrested on a felony charge of grand larceny. According to Brisolara, a deputy with the sheriffs office was conducting a routine area check of businesses on Highway 49.

That's when the deputy detected a suspicious 2011 Honda Accord parked at Saucier Cycle Supply matching the description of a recently stolen vehicle. The deputy then verified that it was stolen.

Brisolara said the deputy approached the vehicle, and located Jennings asleep inside. A check of Jennings' information quickly revealed he was a wanted fugitive through the Copiah County Sheriff's Office for vehicle theft.

According to Brisolara, Jennings was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond, awaiting extradition.

