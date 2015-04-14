Two Texans arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

On Tuesday, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team arrested Daryl Richard Hedtke, Jr., 34, and Windy Kirbow Gry, 36, for possession of a controlled substance, according to officials. The arrests occurred on Interstate 10 in Jackson County after a traffic stop for careless driving.

Authorities say the suspects were found to be in possession of one ounce of meth and two ounces of marijuana.

They are from Texas and have outstanding warrants there as well. The two are currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to Texas.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team is comprised of agents from the Pascagoula, Gautier, Ocean Springs and Moss Point Police Departments, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

If you have any information on drug activity in Jackson County, please contact the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team at 228-769-3302.

