Bus shows students what life is like behind bars

Middle school students in Poplarville had a chance to see what life is like behind bars Tuesday. The Choice Bus travels all over the eastern half of the United States. Poplarville State Farm Agent Bobby Weathersby requested it make a stop in his city.The back half of the bus is a replica of a jail cell, complete with bunks, a toilet and iron bars. Sponsors hope the bus encourages students to make good choices and graduate from high school.Part of the demonstration is a discussion of what life is really like in prison."They aren't in a cell that size alone," said Erykah Parry, with the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation. "Typically, at least there are four people in a cell that size. Set if bunk beds on both sides going the toilet seat and sink in the back of the room and the middle of the floor. There are no doors, no walls around it. There's zero privacy. You are sharing every sight, every sound, every smell. Every experience 24 hours, seven days a week. That is their new reality."The Choice Bus is sponsored by the Mattie C Stewart Foundation and State Farm.

