Coroner: Body pulled from water was missing LA man

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms the body of 26-year-old Ronald Renard Whitaker was pulled from the water today by Biloxi rescue teams.

Hargrove says it's very likely Whitaker ended up in the water behind the Hard Rock Casino garage Sunday morning. His body surfaced just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

How Whitaker fell in the water and why he died are under investigation. The Terrytown, LA, man's body is being sent to Jackson for an autopsy. It will be performed Wednesday.

The coroner will not speculate on the cause of death. He's not ruling anything out.

Biloxi police sent out a news release Monday about Whitaker's disappearance. Family members said on Twitter he attended a concert in Biloxi Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.

