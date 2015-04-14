Coroner: Body pulled from water was missing LA man - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Coroner: Body pulled from water was missing LA man

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
Ronald Renard Whitaker (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department) Ronald Renard Whitaker (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms the body of 26-year-old Ronald Renard Whitaker was pulled from the water today by Biloxi rescue teams.

Hargrove says it's very likely Whitaker ended up in the water behind the Hard Rock Casino garage Sunday morning. His body surfaced just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

How Whitaker fell in the water and why he died are under investigation. The Terrytown, LA, man's body is being sent to Jackson for an autopsy. It will be performed Wednesday.

The coroner will not speculate on the cause of death. He's not ruling anything out.

Biloxi police sent out a news release Monday about Whitaker's disappearance. Family members said on Twitter he attended a concert in Biloxi Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • breakingCoroner: Body pulled from water was missing LA manMore>>

  • breaking

    Biloxi police searching for missing LA man

    Biloxi police searching for missing LA man

    Monday, April 13 2015 4:46 PM EDT2015-04-13 20:46:54 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:22 PM EST2017-12-13 17:22:33 GMT
    Ronald Renard Whitaker (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)Ronald Renard Whitaker (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)
    Biloxi police are looking for a Louisiana man who was reported missing by his family Sunday after leaving an event at Kress Live. Lt. Chris De Back said Ronald Renard Whitaker, 26, was last seen at the downtown music venue around 5 a.m. 
    More >>
    Biloxi police are looking for a Louisiana man who was reported missing by his family Sunday after leaving an event at Kress Live. Lt. Chris De Back said Ronald Renard Whitaker, 26, was last seen at the downtown music venue around 5 a.m. 

    More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly