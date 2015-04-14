Five to six inches of rain reported across South Mississippi

In the Silver Creek community of Hancock County, roads just off Kiln-Delisle Road looked like creeks. The swift current swept one elderly lady off her feet on Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi deluge continues. All of South Mississippi has been under a Flash Flood Watch for most of the day, and that's expected to continue for most areas until 1am.

Meteorologist Joel Young said Hancock County has been some of the highest rainfall totals. Radar indicated 7.2 inches of rain has fallen over the last couple of days.

One WLOX viewer reported at least five inches of rain just today at her home on the Hancock-Harrison County line. Another viewer, located two miles south of Saucier, said he picked up six inches of rain Tuesday.

In the Silver Creek community of Hancock County, roads just off Kiln-Delisle Road looked like creeks. The swift current swept one elderly lady off her feet on Tuesday. Luckily, her neighbors were close by to save her. They said the woman was trying to get out of her trailer to seek shelter in Bay St. Louis with her son. When she was walking outside, she slipped and was swept up by the current. The neighbors were able to get her out, into her truck, and on her way to Bay. St. Louis.

But folks who live in that area aren't surprised by the water. They said when it rains like this, they normally just stay inside and wait out Mother Nature.

