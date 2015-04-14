Coast cops weigh in on recent rash of officer involved shootings

Every officer in the room, local, state and federal, more than 200, has seen the shocking videos. For many, it makes them cringe. Chief Keith Davis heads up the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources marine patrol.

“There is less than one percent of us that do things and do them wrong, and unfortunately, the majority of us get the blame for it,” Davis lamented.

Lt. Doug Adams is with the Pascagoula Police Department.

“Along the Coast and in the State of Mississippi, we don't have these kinds of issues or haven't had any issues like this. But I think it gives us all a dark cloud to a certain extent,” Adams said.

Many of the shootings and beatings have been caught on camera. That doesn't surprise these men and women of law enforcement. One of them is Maj. Jim Adamo, with the Biloxi Police Department.

“It really shouldn't matter, to be honest with you, whether you're being recorded or not. Either you are ethical and you have integrity and you do the right thing or you don't. There are, unfortunately, people in every occupation that can be unscrupulous, and I think it's our job as managers and leaders to ferret those people out,” Adamo explained.

While all of the officers I talked with Tuesday, either on camera or off, expressed shock and dismay at what has been happening around the country, they also said the same thing about something else: Better training may be the key in these situations.

That's the opinion of Harrison County sheriff Melvin Brisolara.

“We have to count on training, and we have to make sure that we give our people the best training that we possibly can offer. Then, we've got to hope that in situations like that, the training kicks in. They do what they need to do, because they are trained to do that job. Make the decision. Make the right decision,” Brisolara implored.

Many of the incidents have involved unarmed black men, and these officers say something has to be done about that, including Davis.

“We've got to, as managers, have got to do more to open those lines of discussion with the community and find out what we're doing wrong, what we're doing right and how we can improve," said Davis.

During Tuesday's event, eight officers were honored for their work. That included the late Deputy John Robert Street of George County. He died in the line of duty in December while responding to an accident. His widow accepted the award on his behalf.

