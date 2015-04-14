Talk turns to recent officer involved shootings at Crime Stoppers breakfast

During this morning's annual Crime Stoppers law enforcement appreciation breakfast, the topic of officer involved shootings across the country was discussed. In fact, the keynote speaker even addressed the issue.

Several of the officers that Doug Walker spoke with expressed shock and dismay about the shootings, including the most recent one in South Carolina. In that incident, the officer was charged with murder for firing eight shots at the back of a suspect who was attempting to flee.

The officers at the breakfast said such shootings give a noble profession a bad name. They added that 99 percent of all officers try to do their best to protect and serve, but acknowledge there are bad apples in every profession.

Many added that additional and better training might have prevented some of the most recent events.

