Kayaking for a Kause hits the water this Saturday

Spend your Saturday paddling around the South Mississippi waterways for the 2nd annual Kayaking for a Kause event this weekend. You can meet team leaders at The Dock Bar & Grill in Gulfport at 8 a.m. to register for the event.

Event entry is $35 for adults and $15 for children 11 and younger.

The full-day event will consist of a large group of kayakers and paddle boarders who will join together and paddle along the waters of Bayou Bernard, supporting one ultimate cause.

All proceeds raised from the annual event will benefit the Collin B. Peterson Foundation, a Foundation serving to fund routine and emergency dental care for underprivileged local youth.

To register or donate online, please visit www.KayakingforaKause.com or contact 228-216-7858.

