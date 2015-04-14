Missing woman, 41, found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

The Silver Alert that was issued Tuesday morning after a 41-year-old Lawerence County woman was reported missing has been cancelled. Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain said Felicia Shante “Shun” Hayes has been found safe.

Hayes had been missing since Thursday. She was last seen in the Silver Creek Community of Lawerence County.

Family members said Hayes suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgement, and she must have prescribed medication.