Missing Vancleave teen reunited with family

A Vancleave teen who had been missing since late March has been found safe in Alabama.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Destiny McLemore, 16, was found in Grand Bay, AL late Monday afternoon and has been returned to her family.

Destiny left her home on Friday, March 20 for a birthday party in Mobile with her 17-year-old boyfriend, Ryan Blake Homes. The sheriff said Ryan was also returned to his family.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.