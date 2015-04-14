NTSB: No one actually saw deadly helicopter crash

Two people died Monday afternoon when a helicopter working a controlled burn crashed in Harrison County. Another person is in critical condition after being airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said all three people were members of the U.S. Forest Service.

Two people died Monday afternoon when a helicopter working a controlled burn crashed in Harrison County. Another person is in critical condition after being airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said all three people were members of the U.S. Forest Service.

There are only a handful of homes within a few miles of the site in Harrison County where a helicopter went down Monday afternoon killing two people on board and injuring a third. Surprisingly, none of those who live nearby said they heard a loud noise or even knew a helicopter had crashed. Some did, however, say there was one thing they thought was kind of odd.

There are only a handful of homes within a few miles of the site in Harrison County where a helicopter went down Monday afternoon killing two people on board and injuring a third. Surprisingly, none of those who live nearby said they heard a loud noise or even knew a helicopter had crashed. Some did, however, say there was one thing they thought was kind of odd.

Neighbors never heard a crash, but wondered if something was wrong with helicopter

Neighbors never heard a crash, but wondered if something was wrong with helicopter

Steve Cobb loved the outdoors. He grew up on the family farm on Wallace Cobb Road in Wiggins. He raised cattle. He grew vegetables. He liked to hunt, and he loved to hike in the mountains. But on Monday, he, along with Brandon Ricks of Oklahoma, died when the helicopter in which they were riding crashed in the DeSoto National Forest while working a controlled burn.

Steve Cobb loved the outdoors. He grew up on the family farm on Wallace Cobb Road in Wiggins. He raised cattle. He grew vegetables. He liked to hunt, and he loved to hike in the mountains. But on Monday, he, along with Brandon Ricks of Oklahoma, died when the helicopter in which they were riding crashed in the DeSoto National Forest while working a controlled burn.

The visitation for Steve Cobb and his family began Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Wiggins. Cobb, and Brandon Ricks died Monday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed. Those two and another man on board were all while working a prescribed burn.

The visitation for Steve Cobb and his family began Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Wiggins. Cobb, and Brandon Ricks died Monday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed. Those two and another man on board were all while working a prescribed burn.

It is clear that Steve Cobb made an impression as a person and a professional way beyond the borders of his hometown of Wiggins. What was also clear is that he will leave a legacy of hard work and dedication to church and family.

It is clear that Steve Cobb made an impression as a person and a professional way beyond the borders of his hometown of Wiggins. What was also clear is that he will leave a legacy of hard work and dedication to church and family.

Firefighters across the country are rallying around the U.S. Forest Service to offer their help and prayers. Several members of the U.S. Forest Service said they are truly amazed at the outpouring of support.

Firefighters across the country are rallying around the U.S. Forest Service to offer their help and prayers. Several members of the U.S. Forest Service said they are truly amazed at the outpouring of support.

Aviation investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are interviewing witnesses and studying the crash site to try and determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash in the Desoto National Forest that killed two men and critically injured a third. But pinpointing the exact cause of the accident, could take up to a year or longer.

Aviation investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are interviewing witnesses and studying the crash site to try and determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash in the Desoto National Forest that killed two men and critically injured a third. But pinpointing the exact cause of the accident, could take up to a year or longer.

NTSB investigators say finding the cause of helicopter crash will likely take months

NTSB investigators say finding the cause of helicopter crash will likely take months

The helicopter took off from Wiggins and had been operating at a low altitude over the controlled burn area for about 50 minutes prior to the accident. (Photo source: WLOX)

A new report on the investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Harrison County last month reveals none of the witnesses actually saw the crash. (Photo source: WLOX)

A new report on the investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Harrison County last month reveals none of the witnesses actually saw the crash.

The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said multiple people were in contact with the helicopter from the ground during the controlled burn operation, but they only heard the accident happen.

The report stated, "According to a witness, seconds prior to the accident he observed the helicopter complete a 180 degree left turn to a northerly heading. About 7 seconds later he heard a sound that resembled an air hose being unplugged from a high pressure tank, which was followed by the helicopter impacting trees and then the ground."

The helicopter took off from Wiggins and had been operating at a low altitude over the controlled burn area for about 50 minutes prior to the accident.

NTSB investigators also gave a detailed description of what they found at the scene of the crash. The wreckage path was about 40 feet long, and several parts of the helicopter were found scattered around the wooded crash site.The report also indicates the cockpit and cabin were destroyed by flames.

As for the pilot of that flight, the NTSB reports Brandon Ricks was most recently medically certified by the FAA just 35 days before the crash. At that time, he had logged 8,000 hours of total flight experience.

Read the complete preliminary report from the NTSB here: http://shout.lt/0KGF

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.