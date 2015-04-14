NTSB: No one actually saw deadly helicopter crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Breaking

NTSB: No one actually saw deadly helicopter crash

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
A new report on the investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Harrison County last month reveals none of the witnesses actually saw the crash. (Photo source: WLOX) A new report on the investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Harrison County last month reveals none of the witnesses actually saw the crash. (Photo source: WLOX)
The helicopter took off from Wiggins and had been operating at a low altitude over the controlled burn area for about 50 minutes prior to the accident. (Photo source: WLOX) The helicopter took off from Wiggins and had been operating at a low altitude over the controlled burn area for about 50 minutes prior to the accident. (Photo source: WLOX)

  • Inside WLOX.comMore>>

  • NTSB investigators say finding the cause of helicopter crash will likely take months

    NTSB investigators say finding the cause of helicopter crash will likely take months

    Tuesday, March 31 2015 8:11 PM EDT2015-04-01 00:11:51 GMT
    Wednesday, April 1 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-04-01 10:54:07 GMT
    Aviation investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are interviewing witnesses and studying the crash site to try and determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash in the Desoto National Forest that killed two men and critically injured a third. But pinpointing the exact cause of the accident, could take up to a year or longer.More >>

    Aviation investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are interviewing witnesses and studying the crash site to try and determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash in the Desoto National Forest that killed two men and critically injured a third. But pinpointing the exact cause of the accident, could take up to a year or longer.

    More >>

  • Firefighters rally around U.S. Forest Service in wake of fatal helicopter crash

    Firefighters rally around U.S. Forest Service in wake of fatal helicopter crash

    Tuesday, March 31 2015 7:38 PM EDT2015-03-31 23:38:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 1 2015 10:31 AM EDT2015-04-01 14:31:02 GMT
    Firefighters across the country are rallying around the U.S. Forest Service to offer their help and prayers. Several members of the U.S. Forest Service said they are truly amazed at the outpouring of support.More >>
    Firefighters across the country are rallying around the U.S. Forest Service to offer their help and prayers. Several members of the U.S. Forest Service said they are truly amazed at the outpouring of support.More >>

  • Man killed in helicopter crash laid to rest in Wiggins

    Man killed in helicopter crash laid to rest in Wiggins

    Saturday, April 4 2015 2:40 PM EDT2015-04-04 18:40:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 4 2015 3:55 PM EDT2015-04-04 19:55:15 GMT
    Steve Cobb is laid to rest. (Photo source: WLOX)Steve Cobb is laid to rest. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Steve Cobb was laid to rest Saturday. More >>
    Steve Cobb was laid to rest Saturday. More >>

  • Steve Cobb leaves a legacy of hard work and dedication

    Steve Cobb leaves a legacy of hard work and dedication

    Friday, April 3 2015 10:25 PM EDT2015-04-04 02:25:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 4 2015 10:49 AM EDT2015-04-04 14:49:10 GMT
    It is clear that Steve Cobb made an impression as a person and a professional way beyond the borders of his hometown of Wiggins. What was also clear is that he will leave a legacy of hard work and dedication to church and family.More >>
    It is clear that Steve Cobb made an impression as a person and a professional way beyond the borders of his hometown of Wiggins. What was also clear is that he will leave a legacy of hard work and dedication to church and family.More >>

  • Family, friends of Steve Cobb grieve in Wiggins

    Family, friends of Steve Cobb grieve in Wiggins

    Friday, April 3 2015 6:01 PM EDT2015-04-03 22:01:01 GMT
    Friday, April 3 2015 6:01 PM EDT2015-04-03 22:01:02 GMT
    The visitation for Steve Cobb and his family began Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Wiggins. Cobb, and Brandon Ricks died Monday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed. Those two and another man on board were all while working a prescribed burn.More >>
    The visitation for Steve Cobb and his family began Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Wiggins. Cobb, and Brandon Ricks died Monday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed. Those two and another man on board were all while working a prescribed burn.More >>

  • Wiggins resident killed in helicopter crash loved the outdoors

    Wiggins resident killed in helicopter crash loved the outdoors

    Wednesday, April 1 2015 9:54 PM EDT2015-04-02 01:54:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 2 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-04-02 10:54:09 GMT
    Steve Cobb loved the outdoors. He grew up on the family farm on Wallace Cobb Road in Wiggins. He raised cattle. He grew vegetables. He liked to hunt, and he loved to hike in the mountains. But on Monday, he, along with Brandon Ricks of Oklahoma, died when the helicopter in which they were riding crashed in the DeSoto National Forest while working a controlled burn.More >>
    Steve Cobb loved the outdoors. He grew up on the family farm on Wallace Cobb Road in Wiggins. He raised cattle. He grew vegetables. He liked to hunt, and he loved to hike in the mountains. But on Monday, he, along with Brandon Ricks of Oklahoma, died when the helicopter in which they were riding crashed in the DeSoto National Forest while working a controlled burn.More >>

  • Neighbors never heard a crash, but wondered if something was wrong with helicopter

    Neighbors never heard a crash, but wondered if something was wrong with helicopter

    Monday, March 30 2015 11:23 PM EDT2015-03-31 03:23:15 GMT
    Tuesday, March 31 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-03-31 10:54:06 GMT
    There are only a handful of homes within a few miles of the site in Harrison County where a helicopter went down Monday afternoon killing two people on board and injuring a third. Surprisingly, none of those who live nearby said they heard a loud noise or even knew a helicopter had crashed. Some did, however, say there was one thing they thought was kind of odd.More >>
    There are only a handful of homes within a few miles of the site in Harrison County where a helicopter went down Monday afternoon killing two people on board and injuring a third. Surprisingly, none of those who live nearby said they heard a loud noise or even knew a helicopter had crashed. Some did, however, say there was one thing they thought was kind of odd.More >>

  • Investigators working into the night at site of fatal crash

    Investigators working into the night at site of fatal crash

    Monday, March 30 2015 4:19 PM EDT2015-03-30 20:19:32 GMT
    Monday, March 30 2015 8:33 PM EDT2015-03-31 00:33:01 GMT
    Two people died Monday afternoon when a helicopter working a controlled burn crashed in Harrison County. Another person is in critical condition after being airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said all three people were members of the U.S. Forest Service.More >>
    Two people died Monday afternoon when a helicopter working a controlled burn crashed in Harrison County. Another person is in critical condition after being airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said all three people were members of the U.S. Forest Service.More >>
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A new report on the investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Harrison County last month reveals none of the witnesses actually saw the crash.

The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said multiple people were in contact with the helicopter from the ground during the controlled burn operation, but they only heard the accident happen.

The report stated, "According to a witness, seconds prior to the accident he observed the helicopter complete a 180 degree left turn to a northerly heading. About 7 seconds later he heard a sound that resembled an air hose being unplugged from a high pressure tank, which was followed by the helicopter impacting trees and then the ground."

The helicopter took off from Wiggins and had been operating at a low altitude over the controlled burn area for about 50 minutes prior to the accident.

NTSB investigators also gave a detailed description of what they found at the scene of the crash. The wreckage path was about 40 feet long, and several parts of the helicopter were found scattered around the wooded crash site.The report also indicates the cockpit and cabin were destroyed by flames.

As for the pilot of that flight, the NTSB reports Brandon Ricks was most recently medically certified by the FAA just 35 days before the crash. At that time, he had logged 8,000 hours of total flight experience.

Read the complete preliminary report from the NTSB here: http://shout.lt/0KGF

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • BreakingNTSB: No one actually saw deadly helicopter crashMore>>

  • Lone survivor in helicopter crash tells family members of horrifying events

    Lone survivor in helicopter crash tells family members of horrifying events

    Thursday, April 2 2015 10:53 PM EDT2015-04-03 02:53:59 GMT
    Friday, April 3 2015 6:55 AM EDT2015-04-03 10:55:06 GMT
    The lone survivor of Monday's fatal helicopter crash continues to recover at the University of South Alabama Medical Center. Brendan Mullen is in the burn unit of the center and preparing for more surgery and has been upgraded to serious condition. Family members who have gathered to be with him tell of a horrific situation as the helicopter went down in DeSoto National Forest on Monday.More >>
    The lone survivor of Monday's fatal helicopter crash continues to recover at the University of South Alabama Medical Center. Brendan Mullen is in the burn unit of the center and preparing for more surgery and has been upgraded to serious condition. Family members who have gathered to be with him tell of a horrific situation as the helicopter went down in DeSoto National Forest on Monday.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly