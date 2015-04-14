Ozone levels raise air quality concerns on the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ozone levels raise air quality concerns on the Coast

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Director of the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, Elaine Wilkinson, told Harrison County leaders that we need to be concerned about air quality and ozone levels.

Wilkinson said the EPA is proposing lowering the current ozone standards, which could bring Harrison County into noncompliance.

It's an issue that could affect economic development and attracting new industry.

"We all want clean air, and we want clean water. So, we have to strive to get there," said Wilkinson.

She told supervisors the EPA looks at a three year average, and 2014 was a bad year for ozone levels in Harrison County.

She said improvements are needed to avoid getting a non-attainment rating from the agency.

