Flames spread from ATV to trailer overnight in Harrison Co.

The cause of an overnight fire on Walter Smith Road is under investigation. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Harrison County firemen are investigating an early morning fire that happened on a property on Walter Smith Road.

Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said around 3:30 a.m., an ATV caught on fire. Those flames spread to a nearby trailer. Two adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the fire but we're told everyone got out safely.

The trailer did sustain some damage. As for what started the blaze, Sullivan reports that is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.