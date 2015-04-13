Federal judge denies part of motion to dismiss Psycamore suit

The fallout continues from an Ocean Springs decision to deny a mental health facility a use permit in 2011. Monday, a federal judge denied a portion of a motion to dismiss a $405,000 lawsuit filed against the city by Marble Springs, LLC, the owner of a building that was going to house Psycamore Psychatric Clinic.

The judge said the plaintiffs could not claim that they were discriminated against under the Americans with Disabilities Act simply because they were serving as landlord for a mental health center, but the judge ruled that their claims that their constitutional rights were violated can move forward.

The city has already paid out hundreds of thousands in damages to Psycamore for discrimination.

