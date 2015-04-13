Girl Power: Two D'Iberville Lady Warriors ready for State Powerl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Girl Power: Two D'Iberville Lady Warriors ready for State Powerlifting Meet

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Junior Aero Adams is ready to vie for a state championship in the 114 pound weight class and sophomore Ashlyn Romero is hoping to place in the 105 pound weight class.

D'Iberville girls powerlifting coach Glenn Gerhmann says this season... he had more girls deciding to give powerlifting a try, 

Gerhmann said, "We started three years ago with three lifters.  Last year I had one.  This year I had fourteen come out so we're doing extremely well."

Adams says she decided to give her all in powerlifting and it's lifted her to new heights in other sports, including basketball.

"My shots have gotten a lot better since I've gotten stronger, "stated Adams. "I can make 3's also."

So how did Adams get interested in powerlifting?

"My brother was in it, so I always watched him do powerlifting, "said Adams.  "So I was always interested in it. And coach Gerhmann started a girls powerlifting team my freshman year and I just went out and tried out for it."

She's hoping to lift 95 pounds in the bench press, 275 pounds in dead lift and a squat of 220 pounds.

"I plan to win it."

Romero plays soccer, runs cross country and track and she says powerlifting has made her more competitive in those sports.

Romero said, "It's really a good sport and I play other sports and it will help me with my other sports with strength."

Ashlyn barely tips the scales at 100 pounds and when she mentions she a powerlifter...she gets stares.

"Because of my size they don't think I can do very much, "stated Romero.  "They didn't think I would get this far, but I have."

Both Romero and Adams also train with Monster Garage Gym powerlifting coaches Aaron Williams and Richard Hawthorne. Having three coaches has helped in their development, gaining strength, power and more confidence which will help both Lady Warriors at the state meet on Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly