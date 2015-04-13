More rain could cause serious flooding issues

Heavy rains could be moving through our area once again, and Harrison County Emergency Management crews are already preparing for potential flooding. Some parts of South Mississippi have seen as much as five inches of rain in just 24 hours.

“Because of that substantial amount of rain, our ground now is starting to get saturated. Our ditches, our little creeks are all full and they're moving into the river,” said Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy.

The rivers might not be spilling over the banks just yet Lacy is foreseeing some flooding issues in low lying areas if more heavy rain continues throughout the week.

“Our residents that live along the rivers, just pay attention. We don't anticipate river flooding right now, but we're always very cautious, especially not knowing when the rain is going to come moving in again,” said Lacy.

Pay attention. It's simple advice Lacy says he often gives, but it's advice that is often ignored.

“The rule of thumb is turn around, don't drown. Go to a higher street. Don't think that your car can make it through the heavy waters,” said Lacy.

Lacy says drivers did not heed that warning during Sunday night's flash flooding, which caused major problems and left some drivers stranded in parts of Biloxi and Gulfport.

He says the biggest flooding threat looking forward will be for those who live in low lying areas or near construction zones where the drainage systems could be blocked.

“If you have standing water typically in a rain storm, and you've got standing water right now and we get more rain, you could possibly have problems,” said Lacy.

A self-serve sand bag station has been set up at the Harrison County Work Center on Lorraine Road.

