Wiggins police investigating wreck involving pedestrian on bike

Wiggins police are investigating an accident involving a person on a bike near the intersection of Hatten Avenue and 3rd Street.

Police Chief Matt Barnett said an 18-year-old man, who has not been identified, was riding a bike when he hit a car.

Barnett said the man was taken to Forrest General Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

