WLOX anchors honored for their broadcast journalism work

Dave and Karen were selected because of their broadcast journalism work in both Jackson and Biloxi. (Photo Source: Karen Abernathy)

The Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasting Association is inducting Karen Abernathy and David Elliott into its Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Dave and Karen were selected because of their broadcast journalism work in both Jackson and Biloxi.

The AP board made a special note of the more than a quarter century they've anchored together on WLOX News at 5 p.m. and on the 4 O'clock Show, which originally was called First News. No other Mississippi anchor team has been together that long.

They join Dave Vincent, Jeff Lawson, Bobby Allen, Greg McNease, Doug Walker, A.J. Giardina and Mike Reader as WLOX representatives in the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.