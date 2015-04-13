Jackson Co. encourages residents to properly discard hazardous waste

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors urges residents to celebrate Earth Day 2015 activities by participating in Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day provides residents an opportunity to properly and safely dispose of products that are poisonous, flammable and/or corrosive. Eliminating these chemicals properly helps keep our ground and waterways clean and free of toxins.

Examples of waste to discard at the event include:

Aerosols

All Purpose Cleaners

Ammonia

Anti-Freeze

Automobile Cleaners

Batteries

Brake Fluid

Charcoal Lighter Fluid

Chlorine Bleach

Detergents

Disinfectants

Drain Opener

Furniture Polish

Gasoline

Glass Cleaner

Herbicides

Insecticides

Mothballs

Motor Oil

Oven Cleaner

Paint

Paint Thinner

Pesticides

Pool Chemicals

Rodent Poisons

Rubber Cement

Rug & Upholstery Cleaner

Scouring Powder

Silver Polish

Snail & Slug Killers

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Transmission Fluid

Tub & Tile Cleaner

Turpentine

Varnish

Water Seal

Wood Finish

Explosive Materials

Radioactive Materials

Medical Waste Syringes

Residents can bring those products to the Singing River Mall parking lot on April 25, between 8 a.m. and noon.The community event is funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and coordinated by the Jackson County Solid Waste Department in cooperation with the board of supervisors and cities of Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.This is the 12th year in a row Jackson County has held the event. More than 10 tons of hazardous material were collected in 2014.

For more information, call 228-872-8340 or visit http://www.co.jackson.ms.us/departments/solid-waste/.

