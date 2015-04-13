Jackson Co. encourages residents to properly discard hazardous w - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson Co. encourages residents to properly discard hazardous waste

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors urges residents to celebrate Earth Day 2015 activities by participating in Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day provides residents an opportunity to properly and safely dispose of products that are poisonous, flammable and/or corrosive. Eliminating these chemicals properly helps keep our ground and waterways clean and free of toxins.

Examples of waste to discard at the event include:

  • Aerosols
  • All Purpose Cleaners
  • Ammonia
  • Anti-Freeze
  • Automobile Cleaners
  • Batteries
  • Brake Fluid
  • Charcoal Lighter Fluid
  • Chlorine Bleach
  • Detergents
  • Disinfectants
  • Drain Opener
  • Furniture Polish
  • Gasoline
  • Glass Cleaner
  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Mothballs
  • Motor Oil
  • Oven Cleaner
  • Paint
  • Paint Thinner
  • Pesticides
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Rodent Poisons
  • Rubber Cement
  • Rug & Upholstery Cleaner
  • Scouring Powder
  • Silver Polish
  • Snail & Slug Killers
  • Toilet Bowl Cleaner
  • Transmission Fluid
  • Tub & Tile Cleaner
  • Turpentine
  • Varnish
  • Water Seal
  • Wood Finish
  • Explosive Materials
  • Radioactive Materials
  • Medical Waste Syringes

Residents can bring those products to the Singing River Mall parking lot on April 25, between 8 a.m. and noon.

The community event is funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and coordinated by the Jackson County Solid Waste Department in cooperation with the board of supervisors and cities of Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

This is the 12th year in a row Jackson County has held the event. More than 10 tons of hazardous material were collected in 2014.

For more information, call 228-872-8340 or visit http://www.co.jackson.ms.us/departments/solid-waste/.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

