18-wheeler wreck causing interstate traffic delays in Hancock Co.

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler is causing some traffic delays on Interstate 10 eastbound, according to Diamondhead Fire Chief Jerry Dubuisson.

He said the 18-wheeler crashed into the median near mile marker 11 Monday afternoon, destroying the truck and spilling several gallons of diesel fuel.

The driver of the truck was extricated and then taken to Garden Park Medical Center to be treated for fractures in both legs.

