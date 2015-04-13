Rains forces postponement of Shuckers and Blue Wahoos Monday nig - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rains forces postponement of Shuckers and Blue Wahoos Monday night game

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
PENSACOLA, FL (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos Monday night series finale has been postponed due to rain  The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Shuckers return to Pensacola Bayfront Stadium on Sunday, April 26.

The twin bill will feature two seven-inning games with game one slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Shuckers capture 3 wins in four games over the Blue Wahoos and are tied for first place in the Southern League South Division standings.  Biloxi leads the league in batting (.301) and the pitching staff has given up the fewest hits (15), holding the Wahoos to a .150 batting average.

Infielder Orlando Arcia leads the league with a .533 batting average, on-base percentage of .588, 8 hits and a slugging percentage of .800.

"Meet the Shuckers" will be held Tuesday at Beau Rivage's Coast Restaurant from 7 till 9 p.m. and the event is open to the public.  It will feature player introductions, an autograph session, photo opportunities, giveaways and even a special "Shuckers Menu" for ordering.

The Shuckers return to the playing field Wednesday at Hank Aaron Stadium, a five-game series against the Mobile BayBears.  The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.  Brooks Hall (1-0, 0.00) will get his second starting assignment Wednesday after pitching the Shuckers to their first-ever win on Thursday.  Aaron Blair(1-0, 4.50) gets the starting nod for the BayBears.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

