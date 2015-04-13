Harrison County considers long range plan for fairgrounds

Harrison County needs some long range planning for future development of the county fairgrounds. Supervisor Joe Meadows on Monday urged his fellow board members to consider that issue.

“This is an important asset to this county. A very important asset. And it's a very large asset,” the supervisor told the board.

It includes nearly 700 acres of soccer fields, horse barns and arenas, and public buildings. Supervisor Meadows said it's time to consider a long range master plan for the fairgrounds.

“Someday, hopefully, we're going to be able to build a real first class arena out there. Like for instance you see on 49 south of Hattiesburg. But if you've got stuff stuck there and yonder, helter skelter, where are you going to put it?” Meadows asked.

The Gulf Coast Winter Classic is now the largest show at the fairgrounds. Adding a new enclosed arena could attract similar events.

“There are very important other activities that would come into this area. Horse shows. Horse cutting show that would bring a tremendous asset to the county in economic development,” said Supervisor Marlin Ladner.

One addition to the fairgrounds that might be a part of those long range plans is the construction of permanent restroom facilities. Right now, port-a-lets serve the various events that happen there.

“People coming out there in the middle of July to these events and whatever else and you've got these port-a-lets. Boys and girls, that's just not satisfactory. Those are the kinds of things we can begin to think about, what can we do to improve and make it first class?” said Meadows.

Supervisor Meadows said he hopes to develop a working plan for managing the fairgrounds in the next few weeks.

At Monday's meeting, supervisors also approved a new two year lease of the fairgrounds for the Gulf Coast Winter Classic horse show.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.